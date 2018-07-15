A new mirror has been developed to identify your flaws.

The HiMirror Mini scans faces and displays results for the most unattractive parts.

It gives percentages for problem areas such as wrinkles, complexion and spots.

The mirror also makes recommendations on how to improve your imperfections.

But body image charites and psychologists have criticised the mirror saying it could have a negative effect on vulnerable people.

HiMirror says it uses science to help analyse, track and progress your skincare routine, a spokesperson said, 'Technology like ours gives people the insight and understanding they need to do so':