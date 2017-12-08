26 new apprenticeship programmes have been announced this morning - including training in everything from scaffolding to CGI animation.

It's part of a government plan to more than double the number of new apprentices to 9 thousand by 2020.

There being offered for the first time in areas like healthcare, equine science and agriculture.

The opportunities also include training in Sport Turf Management, Software Design and Geo Drilling.

But Leitrim Fine Gael Councillor John Mc Cartin says snobbery is stopping some people applying: