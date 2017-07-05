A new National Cancer Strategy will focus on prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life.

The Cabinet is viewing the ten-year plan this morning, with reports that the measures included could cost up to €2 billion.

Health Minister Simon Harris will later officially launch the strategy in Dublin.

According to The Irish Times, the plan warns that the number of cancer cases are set to almost double in the next two decades - but also suggests that up to 40% of cancer cases can be avoided.

Speaking ahead of the launch today, the Irish Cancer Society said it is "determined to ensure that cancer patients remain at the heart of cancer services in Ireland".