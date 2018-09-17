The Children’s Minister says extra paid leave for new parents is something that has ‘always been in the mix’ for the Government.

It follows reports new mothers and fathers are set to get an extra two weeks paid leave in Budget 2019 to take care of their baby.

According to the Irish Independent, the leave must be taken within the first year of a child’s life.

Katherine Zappone wouldn’t confirm if the rumours are true but says it’s something she supports:

"It's an important initiative as we move forward and certainly towards the end of November I will be launching our first ever 10 year National Early Years Strategy and as part of that growth, what happens in the first year is critical"