A behind the scenes podcast series on Riverdance is launching this evening (Sunday 17th June).

It follows the cast and crew on a world tour from China to North America and back to their hometown of Dublin.

Episodes will feature behind-the-scenes access to producers, the composer, the creative team, and the performers.

Riverdance The Podcast Series launches after this evening's 5 o'clock show a the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin.

Since it first began in 1995, Riverdance has been seen by over 25 million people across six continents and has played to a global television audience of three billion people.

Riverdance Director John McColgan, Associate Director Padraic Moyles, Lead Dancer Ciara Sexton and other performers will take to the stage for an interactive Q&A session with the audience which you can see on Riverdance facebook live.