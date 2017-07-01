New rules to improve the safety and quality of rented accommodation come into effect today.

Some landlords will be required to install additional safety features with particular emphasis on fire safety and air quality.

Despite speculation that bedsits would be re-introduced to ease the housing crisis, the new regulation confirm that each apartment must have self-contained bathroom and kitchen facilities.

Every home must now be equipped with a fire blanket and emergency lighting must be provided in common areas of multi-unit buildings.

A carbon monoxide alarm must now be provided in every home and every room must also have proper ventilation.

Tenants are also entitled to a host of basic kitchen facilities including a hob, oven and grill, microwave and a fridge freezer

Bathrooms must have a hot and cold water supply in a bath of shower.

Vermin control has been moved from tenant to landlord and windows more than 1.4, above the ground must have features which limit the size of opening to prevent people from falling.

However the Residential Landlords Association say they have received no guidance documents from the department of housing and that the new rules could lead to the loss of homes in the rental sector.