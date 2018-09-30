Dublin house price rises are stabilising according to the latest house-price report from DAFT.ie.

It's found the market is reacting to an increase in supply of up to 40 percent, year on year.

The rest of Leinster has also seen housing stock increase, but the rest of the country has continued to see availability shrink.

However Ronan Lyons, an economist at Trinity College Dublin and the author of the report - says increases in availability around Dublin should have a knock-on-effect elsewhere.