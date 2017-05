A new report is predicting Ireland will return to top spot as Europe's fastest growing economy this year.

Davy research is forecasting GDP growth of 5 per cent for 2017, and 3.8 per cent in 2018.

It also says Irish consumer spending will grow 3.4 per cent this year and house price inflation will reach 10 per cent for the 12 month period.

Author of the report Conall MacCoille says Brexit is still putting Ireland at risk: