Two TDs could face disciplinary action later today - including losing a day's pay - when new rules on the Dáil prayer take effect.

From today the rules make it mandatory for TDs to stand up during the prayer, whethey praying or not.

Last Thursday the Dáil rejected three different attempts to abolish its mandatory daily prayer - and instead voted to include 30 seconds of reflective silence afterward.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports.