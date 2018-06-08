The egg is gone!

Google has removed the egg from its salad emoji to make it vegan-friendly.

The company says it's part of making "inclusion and diversity" a priority.

But the British Egg Industry Council says "it seems a shame for the majority to be missing out".

Jennifer Daniel - a user experience manager for Google emoji - tweeted  earlier this week to show the brand new salad emoji, without the egg.

 There's been mixed reaction to the new emoji on social media:

 

 