Google has removed the egg from its salad emoji to make it vegan-friendly.

The company says it's part of making "inclusion and diversity" a priority.

But the British Egg Industry Council says "it seems a shame for the majority to be missing out".

Jennifer Daniel - a user experience manager for Google emoji - tweeted earlier this week to show the brand new salad emoji, without the egg.

There's big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the 🥗 emoji— we've removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad. pic.twitter.com/kzHY0A9ZjG — Jennifer 💩🌪️ (@jenniferdaniel) June 6, 2018

There's been mixed reaction to the new emoji on social media:

So Google removed the egg from the salad emoji to make it vegan friendly. Like. What the hell. First Trump and now this. pic.twitter.com/Md14INw58x — Liam Cahill (@Liampcahill) June 8, 2018

I'm glad Google decided to remove the egg from the salad emoji.



I was really starting to worry about what those tough vegans might do if they didn't get their way. — Dylan (@RealTSFD) June 8, 2018

The fact that Google REMOVED the egg from their "salad" emoji is an absolute JOKE! It is a sad anecdote in the depressing eulogy of Western Deomcracy that I - as a proud (meat eating) man - must give in to the demands of neo-liberal vegans who dream of destroying America...(1/38) — John Germedia (@jmgervais12) June 8, 2018

Google Changed the Salad Emoji and Now It’s More Inclusive to #Vegans 🥗 — The Foodie Feed (@The_Foodie_Feed) June 8, 2018

Who uses a salad emoji? — ToddHeintz (@ToddHeintz) June 7, 2018