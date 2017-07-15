A Garda diving team is headed to Mayo today - as a new search gets underway for the bodies of the two crew missing since the Coast Guard Rescue116 crash earlier this year.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, and winch-men Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith all died in the fatal helicopter crash. The bodies of Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith were never recovered.

Local photo journalist Fergus Sweeney says weather permitting, search teams will examine the seabed near Blackrock island.