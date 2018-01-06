The government in Malaysia has approved a new attempt to find the wreckage of a missing aircraft in the Indian Ocean.

A US-based company sent a search vessel there to look for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 earlier this week.

It's been nearly four years since the Boeing 777 mysteriously disappeared from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.

The plane vanished over the southern Indian Ocean on 8 March 2014 in one of the biggest mysteries in modern aviation.

The bulk of the s aircraft has never been found, and in January 2017, the search was discontinued. The renewed search is being carried out by a US-based company called Ocean Infinity who are operating on a "no find, no fee" basis, sailing from Durban in South Africa. To date nothing larger than an outboard wing flap has been discovered among debris identified as coming from the missing aircraft.