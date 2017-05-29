

The 3 arena has announced new security policies in the wake of last weeks terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

Shawn Mendes is to play at Dublins 3 area tomorrow night anyone attending is being told to expect extra security. The measures include:

Backpacks, larger purses or bags are not allowed; only purses or clutches measuring 4.5in/11.4cm x 6.5in/16.51cm or smaller will be allowed.

A full body pat down search and/or metal detector search will take place prior to venue entry.

Pocket contents will need to be completely emptied and viewed during the search process.

Minimize jackets and additional layers when possible.

They are also admitting that this will cause some delay in getting people into the venue so they are asking people to pay heed to the new measures to allow everyone time to get in in a timely and safe manner to enjoy the show