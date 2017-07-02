The Stormont talks to form a power-sharing executive in the North could be back in trouble.

A series of deadlines to find a way to restore devolution have been missed and the latest set for tomorrow appears to be in jeopardy too.

The sticking points between Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) include demands for an Irish Language Act, marriage equality and a way to deal with the legacy of the North's violent past.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had phone conversations with the parties on Friday, urging them to reach agreement.

But speaking at a marriage equality rally in Belfast on Saturday, Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams said he didn't believe a deal could be put together by Monday.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire is set to address the UK House of Commons tomorrow on how to proceed.

If no agreement is reached by then, it could mean calling a snap assembly election, setting another deadline or direct rule from London.