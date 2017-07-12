New student accommodation in Dublin is expected to provide space for 1700 students by the end of next year.

The Higher education authority estimates that there are currently around 25,000 students in need of somewhere to stay.

Students have reported difficulty finding places on campus or in private rented accommodation.

New student accommodation aims to provide 1,700 out of the 25,000 spaces we currently need



The Rebuilding Ireland plan estimates our student population will increase to 193-thousand by 2024 and aims to house these students in specialised apartments rather than the private rented sector.

Hines has just opened its third student development Dorset Point on Dublin's Dorset St to try deal with some of this demand.

Standard rooms start at €235 a week, which includes bills, WiFi, use of the gym and activities.

The development company has been defending the price, saying it represents good value for money.

Nicole Gernon reports: