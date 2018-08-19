The cost of putting children in childcare is continuing to rise across the country.

The county with the highest costs is Dublin, which has now climbed to an average of €1,047 per month - an €84 increase from five years ago.

The next highest county is Wicklow, which has also broken the €1,000 barrier since 2013.

Cork is third most expensive with the counties surrounding the capital - such as Kildare, Meath and Louth - making up the top five most expensive.

The average national monthly cost is now €745. That is an increase of €40 from back in 2013.

The county with the lowest costs is Longford with an average monthly charge of €650.

The figures are revealed in a new nationwide survey by Newstalk's On The Record programme which reveals what people are paying, and how prices vary from county to county.

Over 130 creches and childcare providers throughout the country took part in the survey which asked for the cost of a two-year old child in full-time care for five days a week.