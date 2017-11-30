The Taoiseach's due to name the new Tánaiste later today. It follows Tuesday's resignation of Frances Fitzgerald from the role.

He was Leo Varadkar's opponent in the battle to lead Fine Gael, but the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was an early favourite to be announced as Tanaiste today.

But also hotly tipped is Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Heather Humphreys.

And further back in the field contenders include Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

The departure of Frances Fitzgerald from the cabinet also leaves the Taoiseach with the Business, Enterprise and Innovation role to fill.

Given that he's been criticised for the gender imbalance in his cabinet, there's speculation the next holder of that portfolio will also be female.