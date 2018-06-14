The New York Attorney General's office is suing US President Donald Trump, over what it alleges is "persistent illegal conduct" involving his charitable foundation.

The suit names Trump as a director of the Donald J Trump Foundation - alongside his sons Donald Jr and Eric, and daughter Ivanka.

It alleges there was "extensive unlawful political coordination" with the Trump presidential campaign.

Donald Trump stands with Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Picture by: John Angelillo/DPA/PA Images

Officials in New York are now looking to dissolve the foundation, and obtain restitution of $2.8 million (€2.4 million) "and additional penalties".

The state's Attorney General Barbara Underwood said: "As our investigation reveals, the Trump Foundation was little more than a cheque book for payments from Mr Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality.

"This is not how private foundations should function and my office intends to hold the Foundation and its directors accountable for its misuse of charitable assets."

President Trump took to Twitter to criticise the lawsuit - pointing the finger at former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned last month following allegations of physical abuse.

The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018