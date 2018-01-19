New Zealand's Prime Minister has announced she's pregnant with her first child.

Jacinda Ardern found out she was expecting just six days before coming to power in October.

Her partner Clarke Gayford - who's a TV presenter - is going to be a stay-at-home dad.

The couple made the announcement via an Instagram post:

Speaking to reporters, Ms Ardern said she's planning to take a short six-week break after the birth in June.

Two former New Zealand leaders were among those to congratulate Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford after their announcement.

Wishing @jacindaardern & @NZClarke all the best as they expect their 1st child in June: a super busy year coming up & much to look forward to. Every #woman should have the choice of combining family & career. https://t.co/Ma6B6OGXJe — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) January 18, 2018

Congratulations to @jacindaardern and @NZClarke. Mary and I wish them all the best for their impending arrival. — Bill English (@RtHonBEnglish) January 18, 2018

Former Pakistani leader Benazir Bhutto is said to have been the first modern head of government to give birth while in office in 1990.