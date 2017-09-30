There was no winner of last nights draw

It just keeps rollin'...rollin'...rollin'!

The biggest ever EuroMillions jackpot is up for grabs next week.

Tuesday's draw is estimated to be worth around 190 million euro, after nobody won the top prize last night.

Last night's winning numbers were 7, 18, 19, 32, 48 with Lucky Stars 3 and 7. 

 

 