The MEP and former UKIP leader is known as one of the most vocal supporters of Brexit

Leading Brexiteer Nigel Farage has said "maybe" there should be a second referendum on the issue of the UK's EU membership.

Responding to calls for a second vote from the likes of Tony Blair, the former UKIP leader said another referendum would kill off the debate 'for a generation'.

Speaking to The Wright Show in the UK, Nigel Farage claimed more people would opt for Brexit second time around.

He suggested that prominent Remainers will continue "whinging and whining and moaning" throughout the ongoing Brexit process.

However, he argued: "I think if we had a second referendum on EU membership, we'd kill it off for a generation. The percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger.

"We may just finish the whole thing off, and [Tony] Blair can disappear off into total obscurity."

51.89% of British voters backed Leave in the June 2016 referendum, although there was a Remain majority in Scotland & Northern Ireland.