Leading Brexiteer Nigel Farage has said "maybe" there should be a second referendum on the issue of the UK's EU membership.

Responding to calls for a second vote from the likes of Tony Blair, the former UKIP leader said another referendum would kill off the debate 'for a generation'.

Speaking to The Wright Show in the UK, Nigel Farage claimed more people would opt for Brexit second time around.

Maybe, just maybe, we should have a second referendum on EU membership. It would kill off the issue for a generation once and for all. https://t.co/FQxniMi5MA — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 11, 2018

He suggested that prominent Remainers will continue "whinging and whining and moaning" throughout the ongoing Brexit process.

However, he argued: "I think if we had a second referendum on EU membership, we'd kill it off for a generation. The percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger.

"We may just finish the whole thing off, and [Tony] Blair can disappear off into total obscurity."

51.89% of British voters backed Leave in the June 2016 referendum, although there was a Remain majority in Scotland & Northern Ireland.