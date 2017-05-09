A 34-year-old man who was seriously injured during an assault outside a Dublin night club has died in hospital.



The incident took place outside a club in the Airside Retail Park in Swords in the early hours of Sunday.



The man's body will be removed to the City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.



Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 30s in relation to the assault.



He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Swords Garda Station.



Gardaí have renewed their call for witnesses who saw an altercation between two men outside the night club between 3.00am and 3.30 on Sunday morning.