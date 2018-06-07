Lapdance club owner Peter Stringfellow has died at the age of 77.

His spokesman says he'd been battling cancer, but had wanted to keep his illness private.

The British businessman passed away in the early hours of this morning.

He began his nightclub career in the 1960s, with his venues attracting performers such as The Beatles, The Who and Elton John.

He opened his eponymous Stringfellows club in London in 1980, before expanding to New York, Miami and Los Angeles over the next decade.

A licenced Stringfellows lap dancing venue opened in Dublin in 2006, but closed after only five months amid controversy and protests by locals.

The sign for the Stringfellows club hangs up above the premises on Parnell Street, Dublin. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Stringfellow became a father again in his 70s, after he and his third wife Bella had two children.

He had two older children from previous marriages.