Nine people have been arrested after drugs and cars were seized in Longford.

As part of an operation targeting the supply of controlled drugs, officers from Roscommon/Longford division carried out a number of searches this morning.

They were assisted by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Armed Support Unit, with over 50 gardaí taking part.

Seven men and two women have been detained - ranging in agre from 18 to 55.

They're being held at garda stations in Roscommon and Longford under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act.

Drugs seized include cannabis, cocaine and heroin - while three cars were also seized as part of the search operation.

Superintendent James Delaney said: "This morning’s operation, involving over 50 gardaí, focused on the disruption of criminal gangs and their activities in the distribution of controlled drugs in the greater Longford area.

"The operation has caused significant disruption to those who are engaged in this type of activity."