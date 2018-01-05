Nine people have been hospitalised in Australia, after taking drugs they mistook for cocaine.

The white powder substance was in fact hyoscine, which is commonly found in travel sickness medication.

Authorities were called to a house in Perth on Tuesday night - and found several people in an unconscious or semi-conscious state.

Australian broadcaster ABC says French and German citizens are among those hospitalised.

Dr David McCutcheon speaks to reporters at Royal Perth Hospital | Image: Facebook/Western Australia Police Force

Dr David McCutcheon outlined the condition of the victims.

"From what we know, there was nine patients at this location - three of whom are still in a critical condition in ICU.

"They were brought to us in a state of agitated delirium, they were hallucinating, their hearts were racing.

"Several of them have had to be put in a medically induced coma for their own protection."