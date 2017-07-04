No deal has been reached by Northern Ireland parties at Stormont.

The DUP and Sinn Féin have been holding talks to restore a power-sharing executive.

But DUP leader Arlene Foster says no agreement has been reached, and talks will continue over the summer.

An Irish Language Act is said to be one of the main sticking points.

A fourth deadline to form a government in the North passed yesterday without a deal.

Mrs Foster said she was disappointed an agreement hadn't been reached - suggesting a deal will have to wait until the autumn.