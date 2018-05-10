None of 11 devices forensically examined on behalf of the Disclosures Tribunal have been found to contain evidence of a smear campaign against Maurice McCabe.



The Tribunal is examining claims made by the former Head of Garda Press, Dave Taylor, that he was instructed by Commissioners Martin Callinan and Noirin OSullivan to brief journalists negatively about Sergeant McCabe.

Of nine devices examined by Forensic Science Northern Ireland - nothing found on them to support claims made by Dave Taylor of a smear campaign #DisclosuresTribunal — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) May 10, 2018





But two witnesses from the forensic service of Northern Ireland have not been able to find evidence to back these claims when examining devices used by the Commissioners or Superintendent Taylor.



Juliette Gash reports;







