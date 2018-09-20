The Luas operator Transdev says the Green Line will not run a full service until Friday morning.

The service will remain as Brides Glen to Cowper and Dawson to Broombridge for the rest of the day.

There's no service between Cowper and Dawson.

Luas #Greenline will not operate a full line service until tomorrow morning Friday 21st 2018 at 5.30am. The service will remain for the rest of the day: Brides Glen – Cowper and Dawson - Broombridge. No service between Cowper & Dawson. Tickets valid on Dublin Bus. — Luas (@Luas) September 20, 2018

However tickets are valid on Dublin Bus and GoAhead services for the duration of the disruption.

Customers who are using the bus service are advised to get off at Balally or Dundrum Stops for onward travel.

It's due to damage done to the overhead power lines by Storm Ali, which says is "extensive".

An overhead wire in the Beechwood/Ranelagh area became entangled in a tram's roof.