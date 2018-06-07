Ireland's only top 100 university has lost its status.

Trinity College in Dublin has dropped to 104th place on the QS World University Rankings.

The study which uses staff to student ratios and reputation has downgraded 6 out of 8 of the country's universities.

UCD fell nearly 30 places to 193, while NUI Galway dropped to 260.

UCC and DCU are also down, while Maynooth and Limerick escaped a fall but remain outside the top 500.

The best university in the world is currently M-I-T in the US.