'No' Leaflets Removed From Dublin's Mater Hospital
The Mater Hospital in Dublin removed several leaflets advocating a No vote in the abortion referendum from inside the main entrance today.
The leaflets from the the Love Both organisation were placed alongside other health information booklets in the Rare Diseases Unit.
The Ireland East Hospital Group has confirmed the Leaflets were put in the stands without their approval or knowledge.
A spokesperson confirmed they have since been removed.