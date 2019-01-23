Irish women are being told that there is no need to take a monthly break from the Pill.

The oral contraceptive comes in a pack of 21 - covering three weeks of the month - followed with a 7 day break which results in a withdrawal bleed.

According to the Times Ireland, The HSE has confirmed that there's no medical reason for the break and that women can safely continue to take the Pill for the entire month without getting a period.

Women are being reminded that the guidance can vary depending on the type of medication and to check with their doctor.