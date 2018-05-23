Rail services between Dalkey and Greystones will be suspended again over the weekend.

There has been significant disruption to DART and Commuter services since a signalling room fire in Bray last Friday.

Currently, no services are operating between Greystones and Bray, with reduced services between Dalkey and Bray - including a full suspension after the evening peak every day.

Update: all Dalkey to Greystones services will be suspended on Sat 26th and Sun 27th May to allow repair and testing on signalling systems to take place. Full info including current service alterations up to Fri 25th May at link https://t.co/YCsDqRZyyr — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 23, 2018

As repair works continue, Irish Rail now says the disruption will continue into a second weekend, with no trains between Dalky and Greystones on Saturday or Sunday.

In a statement, the company said: "This is to allow for repair works and vital testing of replacement signalling equipment to take place across the weekend, to establish if normal services can resume from Monday 28th May, or if a curtailed service will continue to operate."

The blaze last weekend happened in a signalling relay room, with Irish Rail saying the fire was not the result of criminal damage or vandalism.