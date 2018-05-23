Repairs are continuing after a fire in Bray last Friday

Rail services between Dalkey and Greystones will be suspended again over the weekend.

There has been significant disruption to DART and Commuter services since a signalling room fire in Bray last Friday.

Currently, no services are operating between Greystones and Bray, with reduced services between Dalkey and Bray - including a full suspension after the evening peak every day.

As repair works continue, Irish Rail now says the disruption will continue into a second weekend, with no trains between Dalky and Greystones on Saturday or Sunday.

In a statement, the company said: "This is to allow for repair works and vital testing of replacement signalling equipment to take place across the weekend, to establish if normal services can resume from Monday 28th May, or if a curtailed service will continue to operate."

The blaze last weekend happened in a signalling relay room, with Irish Rail saying the fire was not the result of criminal damage or vandalism.