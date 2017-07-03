There's no prospect of an immediate deal to restore power-sharing in the North - and may not be for several weeks.

That's according to Sinn Féin who are accusing the DUP of a "lack of urgency" in talks to revive the government in Stormont.

Last Thursday's deadline to restore power-sharing passed with no success, and the British secretary of state James Brokenshire will make a statement in the House of Commons at 4:30pm outlining the short-term future plans.

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy says with no deal today, there's not likely to be any further progress until after the North's Marching season, which kicks off next week: