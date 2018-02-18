It's Feared No Survivors In Iran Plane Crash
A passenger plane has crashed in a mountainous area of central Iran.
It's feared all 66 people on board the Aseman Airlines plane have been killed.
Earlier reports confirmed there were no survivors but an airline spokesman said it's too soon to confirm the death of all passengers on the plane.
Bad weather conditions are preventing helicopters from reaching the scene and Iran's Red Crescent has deployed workers on foot.
The 24-year-old ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop, left the Iranian capital Tehran at around 8am local time and crashed about an hour later.
The plane went down near the remote mountain town of Semirom, about 390 miles south of Tehran. It had been heading to the southern city of Yasuj, in Isfahan province.
Aseman Airlines spokesman Mohammad Taghi Tabatabai said there had been 60 passengers on board, including one child, and six crew.
He added: "After searches in the area, unfortunately we were informed that the plane crashed. "Unfortunately, all our dear ones lost their lives in this incident."
Later, however, he reportedly told ISNA news agency: "Given the special circumstances of the region, we still have no access to the spot of the crash and therefore we cannot accurately and definitely confirm the death of all passengers of this plane."
The plane is thought to have crashed into Mount Dena, a sub-range of the Zagros Mountains. According to Mehr News Agency, it appeared to have been attempting an emergency landing.
State TV said nobody had yet managed to reach the scene.