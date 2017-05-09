Six TDs have broken Dáil rules by refusing to stand during the prayer - but have escaped any disciplinary action.



The TDs from Solidarity, People Before Profit and Independents4Change refused to stand during today's prayer.



The two TDs from Solidarity held up signs saying 'Separate Church and State' throughout a moment of silence afterwards.





The TDs say they will continue to break the new rule - and People Before Profit's Brid Smith says public opinion is on their side: