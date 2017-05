Members of the Public Accounts Committee have denied they're mounting a witch-hunt against Noirin O'Sullivan.



The PAC is considering calling former Garda Commissioners to discuss financial irregularities at the Garda training college in Templemore.

A passing out ceremony at the Garda College, Templemore.



It comes as a third civilian in the force has moved to distance himself from senior gardai over recent controversies.



Juliette Gash reports;