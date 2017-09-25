North Korea says President Trump's latest comments amount to "a declaration of war" against his country.

Donald Trump's recently accused the country's leader Kim Jong Un of being a "rocket man on a suicide mission" and suggested he "won't be around much longer".

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho says they have "every right" to shoot down US military planes - even outside their airspace.

He told reporters in New York today: "The whole world should clearly remember it was the US who first declared war on our country.

"Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures."

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have traded insults and aggressive rhetoric in recent days.

Mr Trump last week signed an executive order to introduce new sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme.

The North Korean leader has said a "mentally deranged" Trump would "pay dearly" for his threats.

President Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly hit out at Kim Jong Un in recent days.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

International pressure on Pyongyang has increased after its sixth and largest nuclear test on September 3rd.

The secretive state has also fired two missiles over Japanese territory in recent weeks.