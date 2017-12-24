North Korea has responded to the latest sanctions imposed by the United Nations.

The regime has called them an 'act of war' and threatened to punish those who support the measure.

North Korea says new UN sanctions that will restrict vital oil supplies are tantamount to a complete economic blockade.

The UN security council voted unanimously to impose tougher sanctions on the nation on Friday.

Now the North Korean Ministry has said the new resolution is tantamount to a complete economic blockade of the country.

North Korea's foreign ministry said those who voted for the sanctions would face Pyongyang's wrath.

"Those countries that raised their hands in favour of this 'sanctions resolution' shall be held completely responsible for all the consequences to be caused by the 'resolution' and we will make sure for ever and ever that they pay heavy price for what they have done."

It said its nuclear weapons "are a self-defensive deterrence not in contradiction of international law".

"We will further consolidate our self-defensive nuclear deterrence aimed at fundamentally eradicating the US nuclear threats, blackmail and hostile moves by establishing the practical balance of force with the US," it added.