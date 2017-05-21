North Korea Fires Another Missile
North Korea is believed to have fired a ballistic missile, a week after the last launch.
South Korean defence officials say the "unidentified projectile" was fired in the west of the country.
The launch comes after the UN Security Council ordered North Korea on Monday to end its illegal missile testing programme.
The White House says it is aware of the missile launch and says the system has a "shorter range than missiles launched in North Korea's three most recent tests".