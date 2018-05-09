Donald Trump says three Americans detained by North Korea are on their way home.

The President's tweeted that the men were on a flight back to the US with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who travelled to Pyongyang yesterday.

He says all three 'seem to be in good health', despite being imprisoned for alleged 'hostile acts'.

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders added: "President Trump appreciates leader Kim Jong Un’s action to release these American citizens, and views this as a positive gesture of goodwill.

"All Americans look forward to welcoming them home and to seeing them reunited with their loved ones."

The three US citizens - Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim - had been accused of anti-state activities by North Korea.

It comes ahead of the planned summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

President Trump has said a time and place for the meeting have been decided, but details have yet to be made public.

Last year North Korea released US student Otto Warmbier, who had been detained for almost a year-and-a-half.

He returned to the US in a coma and died shortly after.