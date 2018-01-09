North Korea has said it will send athletes, officials and a cheering squad to next month's Winter Olympics in the South, according to officials.

It's reported the proposal was made during rare talks between the two countries ahead of the Games in Pyeongchang.

South Korea has also suggested both teams could march together at the event's opening ceremony.

The proposals came during a meeting in the village of Panmunjom, part of the Demilitarised Zone which sits on the border between the two countries.

It was the first high-level meeting between the two countries since late 2015.

While the talks will be seen as progress on the Korean peninsula, it comes amid a time of heightened tensions between US and North Korea.

It is feared any attack by the North could leave tens of thousands of people dead in the nearby South.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump boasted about the size of his 'nuclear button' in the wake of comments from North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un: