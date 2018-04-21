The US President says great progress is being made after North Korea announced it's suspending nuclear and missile tests.

The country's official news agency says Pyongyang is trying to shift its national focus and improve its economy.

North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

Leader Kim Jong Un is also planning to close its atomic test site at Pyongyang ahead of negotiations with South Korea and the United States.

China, one of North Korea's closest allies, has also welcomed Kim Jong Un's decision to stop nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches.

The regime is planning talks with President Donald Trump at some point before June.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has given the news a cautious welcome.

"What's important is that this motion leads to complete verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes , I want to take a closer look at it."