China and the US have welcomed the announcement

The US President says great progress is being made after North Korea announced it's suspending nuclear and missile tests.

The country's official news agency says Pyongyang is trying to shift its national focus and improve its economy.

Leader Kim Jong Un is also planning to close its atomic test site  at Pyongyang ahead of negotiations with South Korea and the United States.

 

China, one of North Korea's closest allies, has also welcomed Kim Jong Un's decision to stop nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches.

The regime is planning talks with President Donald Trump at some point before June.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has given the news a cautious welcome.

"What's important is that this motion leads to complete verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes , I want to take a closer look at it."