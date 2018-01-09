British MP Karen Bradley has been appointed as the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

The announcement came after James Brokenshire resigned due to health reasons.

Speaking about her appointment, Ms Baradley said: "A key part of my role will be to help build a Northern Ireland that is fit for the future and works for everyone.

"In seeking to achieve that I want to work closely with all parties, the Irish Government as appropriate, and with all sections of the community. Be assured the UK government remains fully committed to the Belfast Agreement, its principles and institutions.

"It is now a year since Northern Ireland has had an effective, functioning power-sharing administration, and forming a Northern Ireland Executive, to deliver for the benefit of all, is my top priority."

"We must also continue the work to deliver a Brexit that recognises Northern Ireland’s unique circumstances and avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland while maintaining the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom."

Sinn Féin leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O'Neill, says her party is still "up for government".

Today marks a year since Martin McGuinness resigned as Deputy First Minister there and called for a fresh election.

Since then talks between Sinn Féin and the DUP have failed to bring about a Stormont Executive.

Ms O'Neill insists the Republican party is acting on the mandate from its voters.

"They want government here, they want a locally elected assembly, they want local ministers taking decisions - we want government also.

"But it has to be on the basis of respect of rights and integrity in (the) heart of government".

While DUP Leader Arlene has said Northern Ireland will end up under Westminster rule if Sinn Féin do not remove their red lines.

"I think an awful lot has happened in the year - two elections - we've had a very clear mandate in relation to the way forward.

"But unfortunately Sinn Féin have insisted that their red lines still exist".

Karen Bradley | Image: karenbradley.co.uk

Karen Bradley: In Profile

Ms Bradley is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Adviser.

She worked in the Conservative Policy Unit before the 2005 general election, helping to develop economic and fiscal policies.

She was selected for her home seat of Staffordshire Moorlands in July 2006 and was returned in May 2010.

In February 2014 she became Minister for Modern Slavery and Organised Crime at the UK Home Office.

In May 2015 she was re-elected as the MP and re-appointed to the Home Office, becoming Minister for Preventing Abuse, Exploitation and Crime.

Ms Bradley was re-elected as an MP in June 2017.