The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has quit on health grounds.

James Brokenshire stepped down as the British Prime Minister begins a cabinet reshuffle, with as many as six ministers to possibly get the axe.

In a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May, the Northern Ireland Secretary indicated that he is to undergo major surgery for a lesion on one of his lungs in the next few weeks.

He suggested he would "not be able to give the effort, energy and complete focus needed" as a result of the surgery - although stressed he hopes to return to work as an MP "at the earliest opportunity".

Mrs May responded: "You have undertaken some of the most important and demanding jobs in Government [...] with great diligence, determination and good humour.

The letters exchanged by James Brokenshire and Theresa May, as the Northern Ireland Secretary hands in his resignation due to ill health pic.twitter.com/Iu104FqE37 — Press Association (@PA) January 8, 2018

The move will be a blow to the British government as Brokenshire was a close ally of Mrs May.

Northern Ireland has been without a government for almost a year now, and Brokenshire had been heavily involved in talks aimed at re-establishing the Stormont executive.

He had first taken up the role in July 2016, following Mrs May's appointment as Prime Minister.

Our Political Correspondent Sean Defoe reports: