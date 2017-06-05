Nothing But Love In Manchester Tonight
The One Love Manchester benefit concert opened with the words "let's not be afraid" and finished with all performers on stage, standing strong together.
Stand together @takethat @robbiewilliams #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/ZsXu0R4XrH— Today FM (@todayfm) June 4, 2017
Marcus Mumford from Mumford and Sons opened the the gig in front of 60,000 people at the Old Trafford Cricket ground.
Millions of people around the world are watching #OneLoveManchester @NiallOfficial Niall Horan has just taken to the stage pic.twitter.com/WUNXCZ0xeP— Today FM (@todayfm) June 4, 2017
Throughout the night Take That took to the stage, along with Little Mix, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Mikey Cyrus, Will.i.am, Pharrel, Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher, Robbie Williams, Niall Horan and of course Ariana Grande, to name but a few.
"Hatred will never win, fear will never divide us" @ArianaGrande is back in Manchester #OneLoveManchester Amazing shot from the sky pic.twitter.com/rbP5Veey5W— Today FM (@todayfm) June 4, 2017
"You've always been there for me, I'm happy to be here for you" @MileyCyrus to @ArianaGrande #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/Qgi8KN4t0g— Today FM (@todayfm) June 4, 2017
"We will not be silenced" - @katyperry. Just look at that sunset ❤️ #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/RP1hcanNUJ— Today FM (@todayfm) June 4, 2017
Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney , Kendal Jenner and David Beckham were just some of the famous faces to send messages of support throughout the night.
Emotional scenes during @coldplay's 'Fix You' #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/6Ntik1qdR1— Today FM (@todayfm) June 4, 2017
Not a dry eye on the house as @liamgallagher sings 'Live Forever' #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/nVKqKS163n— Today FM (@todayfm) June 4, 2017
The event is raising money for the victims and families of the 22 people killed in the bombing at Manchester Arena nearly two weeks ago.
And that's a wrap. All artists join @ArianaGrande on stage for one final and emotional performance #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/nvcX7zvU8U— Today FM (@todayfm) June 4, 2017