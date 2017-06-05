#OneLoveManchester

The One Love Manchester benefit concert opened with the words "let's not be afraid" and finished with all performers on stage, standing strong together.

Marcus Mumford from Mumford and Sons opened the the gig in front of 60,000 people at the Old Trafford Cricket ground.

Throughout the night Take That took to the stage, along with Little Mix, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Mikey Cyrus, Will.i.am, Pharrel, Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher, Robbie Williams, Niall Horan and of course Ariana Grande, to name but a few.

Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney , Kendal Jenner and David Beckham were just some of the famous faces to send messages of support throughout the night.

The event is raising money for the victims and families of the 22 people killed in the bombing at Manchester Arena nearly two weeks ago.