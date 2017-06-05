The One Love Manchester benefit concert opened with the words "let's not be afraid" and finished with all performers on stage, standing strong together.

Marcus Mumford from Mumford and Sons opened the the gig in front of 60,000 people at the Old Trafford Cricket ground.

Millions of people around the world are watching #OneLoveManchester @NiallOfficial Niall Horan has just taken to the stage pic.twitter.com/WUNXCZ0xeP — Today FM (@todayfm) June 4, 2017

Throughout the night Take That took to the stage, along with Little Mix, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Mikey Cyrus, Will.i.am, Pharrel, Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher, Robbie Williams, Niall Horan and of course Ariana Grande, to name but a few.

"Hatred will never win, fear will never divide us" @ArianaGrande is back in Manchester #OneLoveManchester Amazing shot from the sky pic.twitter.com/rbP5Veey5W — Today FM (@todayfm) June 4, 2017

Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney , Kendal Jenner and David Beckham were just some of the famous faces to send messages of support throughout the night.

Not a dry eye on the house as @liamgallagher sings 'Live Forever' #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/nVKqKS163n — Today FM (@todayfm) June 4, 2017

The event is raising money for the victims and families of the 22 people killed in the bombing at Manchester Arena nearly two weeks ago.