"Now That's What I Call Music" has reached a milestone - as the 100th edition is released.

The compilation album features the biggest hits of the last four months.

It's 35 years since the first CD came out in 1983.

Some of the team have been sharing memories of their first encounter with NOW;

Will Lavin's head of music at Joe-dot-co-dot-uk and says the format still has some life in it.

 "I think there's always talk about the relevance of it, so people might be questioning why they're releasing a NOW album in an age where we've got streaming and playlists and things like that.

But I don't think many people know this, last year in 2017, it sold 3.2 million copies."