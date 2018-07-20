"Now That's What I Call Music" has reached a milestone - as the 100th edition is released.

HAPPY NOW 100 DAY! 🍾



Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last 35 years, without you we wouldn't exist 💕



We hope you enjoy the 100th NOW edition 😁https://t.co/Udc88NCqRO pic.twitter.com/U2pWEa0P4I — NOW That's What I Call Music (@NOWMusic) July 20, 2018

The compilation album features the biggest hits of the last four months.

It's 35 years since the first CD came out in 1983.

Some of the team have been sharing memories of their first encounter with NOW;

Some of the team sharing their first NOW memories #MYFirstNOW #Now100 pic.twitter.com/t09UrQVlu5 — NOW That's What I Call Music (@NOWMusic) July 20, 2018

Will Lavin's head of music at Joe-dot-co-dot-uk and says the format still has some life in it.

"I think there's always talk about the relevance of it, so people might be questioning why they're releasing a NOW album in an age where we've got streaming and playlists and things like that.

But I don't think many people know this, last year in 2017, it sold 3.2 million copies."