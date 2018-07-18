A 57 year-old man has been fined €200 for sunbathing naked in County Longford on what he claims was the hottest day of the year.



Longford District Court heard that Glen Wrather was seen sunbathing in a communal area of an apartment complex in Ballymahon on July 6th.



The court heard that Mr Wrather, who is originally from Leeds in England, had been a naturist for 25 years.



The man's solicitor said her client had been wearing swimming trunks, which he had "inadvertently removed".



