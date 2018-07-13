People are afraid to buy a house on Friday the 13th.

New research from Daft.ie also shows it's 4,700 euro cheaper to live at a door with the number 13.

13.7 per cent fewer transactions take place on the date, while homes with the Number 13 are on average 1.8 per cent cheaper.

Daft carried out the research on almost one million Irish properties and spokesperson Martin Clancy says its survey's found people are superstitious: 'Fridays are generally the busiest day of the week for property transaction and Friday the 13th is definitely affecting prices'.





