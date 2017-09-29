For the first time ever there are over 3,000 homeless children in Ireland.

The Department of Housing figure, recorded in August, found that there were 8,270 in Ireland – a rise of 110 on July.

There were 3,048 children in emergency accommodation – up from 2973 in the previous month.

The number of homeless families also rose nationally, with 1442 families in emergency accommodation.

It means 13 new families entered homelessness in August.

Responding to the figures, Simon Community spokesperson Niamh Randall said: "There are over 3,000 children for the first time ever trapped in emergency accommodation, which is a really shocking indictment at this point in time,” she said.

“But we also see that there has been an increase in the number of adults with no dependents in their care - that has gone up by 20% year-on-year.

“So what we are seeing is increases across the board.

“The pressure continues. The stress, the strain and the trauma on families, on children and on people is huge.”