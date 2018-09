The number of non-Irish nationals living here has fallen.

The latest Census figures show there were more than 535,000 foreign nationals living in Ireland in April 2016, a 1.6% drop on 2011.

Polish nationals made up the largest group, while people from Germany were the smallest of the ten groups profiled.

While the overall number of foreign national living here fell between 2011 and 2016, Ireland's Spanish population increased by 78%.